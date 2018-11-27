St. Cloud State University hockey team stranded in blizzard
After winning the game, the St. Cloud State University hockey team became stranded in blizzard and stayed at the county jail.
Women file Title IX lawsuit against St. Cloud State University
After the school moved to cut several programs, a group of female athletes filed a Title IX lawsuit against St. Cloud State University.
St. Cloud State men's hockey No. 1 in NCAA
St. Cloud State University is the top-ranked team in the NCAA and is looking to move on to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center next week.
Family credits independent searcher in finding SCSU student
The family of St. Cloud State University student Jesse Dady credits an independent searcher in finding his body in the river days after he went missing.
Search continues for missing St. Cloud man
The search for Jesse Dady, a student at St. Cloud State, continues as community members gather to help and support each other.
Police contiune search for missing SCSU student
Jesse Dady was last seen early Saturday.