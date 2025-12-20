Eagan church fire: Grace Slavic Church flames believed to have been sparked by Christmas decorations

The Brief Firefighters responded to Grace Slavic Church in Eagan after Christmas decorations sparked flames. The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. and it appears to have started at the back of the church. Two people were inside the church at the time, but no one was hurt.



A fire that broke out at Grace Slavic Church in Eagan is believed to have been started by Christmas decorations.

Eagan church fire

What we know:

Crews say they responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec.19.

Two people were inside the church at the time, but no one was hurt.

Flames and smoke could be sen coming through the roof, and it appears the fire started at the back of the church.

Officials from the City of Eagan say the fire is believed to have been caused by Christmas decorations.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage is unclear at this point.