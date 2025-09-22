Herb Brooks National Hockey Center struck by stray bullet after shooting near campus
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police say the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University was struck by a stray bullet on Sunday afternoon.
The backstory:
St. Cloud police responded around 2 p.m. to the report of shots fired near 6th Avenue and 13th Street, about a block from the St. Cloud State campus.
Arena struck by gunfire
Local perspective:
Officers say they learned five shots had been fired during the incident but no one had been hurt. However, they later noticed that one of the stray shots had hit a second-floor window at the National Hockey Center.
No one was hurt in the shooting, either at the crime scene or at the hockey center.
Dig deeper:
Police do not believe the arena was the intended target of the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are working to identify the suspect.