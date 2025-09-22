Herb Brooks National Hockey Center struck by stray bullet after shooting near campus

The Brief A shooting near the St. Cloud State University campus damaged a window at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. A stray bullet hit a second-floor window at the arena. No one was hurt by the shooting. Police say the arena wasn't the intended target of the shooting.



St. Cloud police say the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University was struck by a stray bullet on Sunday afternoon.

St. Cloud shots fired

The backstory:

St. Cloud police responded around 2 p.m. to the report of shots fired near 6th Avenue and 13th Street, about a block from the St. Cloud State campus.

Arena struck by gunfire

Local perspective:

Officers say they learned five shots had been fired during the incident but no one had been hurt. However, they later noticed that one of the stray shots had hit a second-floor window at the National Hockey Center.

Dig deeper:

Police do not believe the arena was the intended target of the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are working to identify the suspect.