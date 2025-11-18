Police chase through St. Cloud State campus leads to fatal crash

The Brief A 41-year-old man is dead after a police chase through the campus of St. Cloud State University led to a fatal crash on Tuesday. Police say they attempted to pull him over for speeding before he took off, and ultimately crashed along University and 5th avenues. The reason he initially fled remains under investigation, though police have said he had been driving with a revoked license.



A chase that went through the campus of St. Cloud State University after police attempted to pull over a man for speeding ultimately led to the suspect crashing his vehicle during a fatal wreck late Tuesday.

St. Cloud police chase crash

What we know:

Around 10:41 p.m. on Nov. 18, St. Cloud police say they observed a vehicle traveling at 62 mph in a posted 30 mph zone while patrolling the area around University Drive near Killian Boulevard.

When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police say a pursuit began that went west across the University Bridge, and through campus limits.

As the driver reached the west end of the bridge, police say he entered the eastbound lane, leading to the officer to terminate the pursuit.

The vehicle then sped through the roundabout at University and 5th avenues, causing it to collide with a parked truck and light pole.

Police say the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old St. Cloud man that was in the parked truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police say the reason he initially fled remains under investigation, though he had been driving with a revoked license due to past driving conduct.