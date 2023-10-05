Select WCHA games, playoffs will be broadcast on FOX 9+

At least 12 Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) women's hockey games will be broadcast on FOX 9+ this winter.

Fans can watch all eight WCHA teams compete in nine regular season games and three 2024 WCHA Kwik Trip Final Faceoff games this season, with additional regular season games expected to be confirmed at a later date.

The regular season matchups on FOX 9+ feature the defending national champion Wisconsin Badgers, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, along with defending WCHA champion Ohio State (currently ranked No. 2) and the defending WCHA Kwik Trip Final Faceoff champion Minnesota (currently ranked No. 4). The schedule also includes nationally ranked Minnesota Duluth (No. 6/7), Minnesota State, St. Cloud State (No. 12/13), St. Thomas and Bemidji State.

"We are very excited to continue our relationship with FOX 9+ and provide our fans with an opportunity to follow the nation’s premier women’s college hockey conference throughout the 2023-24 season. The coverage provided by FOX 9+ will help us highlight the excellence on ice that has been synonymous with this league as we celebrate 25 seasons of women’s hockey competition in the WCHA this winter," WCHA Commissioner Tracy Dill said.

Here's the WCHA broadcast schedule on FOX 9+

2023-24 FOX 9+ WCHA Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 13: Minnesota at St. Thomas - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21: Ohio State at St. Thomas - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Wisconsin at St. Cloud State - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Minnesota at Minnesota State - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20: Minnesota at Bemidji State - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Minnesota at Minnesota State - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3: Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17: St. Thomas at Ohio State - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Minnesota State at St. Thomas - 2 p.m.

2024 WCHA Kwik Trip Final Faceoff:

Friday, March 8: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 1 - 1 p.m.

Friday, March 8: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 2 - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Final Faceoff Championship Game - 2 p.m.

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.