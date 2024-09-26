13 WCHA games to air on FOX 9+ during 2024-25 season: Schedule

article

At least 13 Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) games will air on FOX 9+ during the 2024-25 season. Here's the schedule.

The schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28: Ohio State at Bemidji State - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Minnesota at Ohio State - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19: Wisconsin at Minnesota - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: St. Thomas at St. Cloud State - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Minnesota at Minnesota State - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: Minnesota at Bemidji State - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18: Minnesota at Minnesota State - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25: Minnesota State at Ohio State - 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14: Bemidji State at St. Thomas - 7 p.m.

2025 Final Faceoff:

Friday, March 7: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 1 - TBD

Friday, March 7: Final Faceoff Semifinal Game 2 - TBD

Saturday, March 8: Final Faceoff Championship Game - TBD

Note: Additional regular-season games are expected to be added to the TV schedule.

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

What they're saying

"We are very thrilled to continue our partnership with FOX 9+ and provide our fans with an opportunity to tune in and see the nation’s top women's college hockey conference throughout the 2024-25 season," said WCHA Commissioner Michelle McAteer. "The broadcasts provided by FOX 9+ will help us reach fans in their own homes, build our brand and showcase our incredible student-athletes and member institutions. We are excited for a great season."