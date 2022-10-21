How to watch St. Cloud State vs. Mankato hockey this weekend

St. Cloud State hockey will host Minnesota State Mankato this weekend for a homecoming tilt between the longtime rivals – you can watch both games on FOX 9+.

The showdown between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 2 Mavericks on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 is being held at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Friday's game will start at 7:30 p.m., while the puck drop for Saturday's tilt is 6 p.m. The teams have one of the longest rivalries, meeting for the 133rd and 134th times this weekend.

St. Cloud (4-0-0) is returning home after sweeping WCHA foe Wisconsin and moving up two spots in the rankings to No. 8. And Minnesota State (3-1-0) is coming off a strong weekend after sweeping No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at home, moving up in the rankings from No. 5 to No. 2 in the polls.

The Mavericks hold a slight advantage over the Huskies – their all-time record against St. Cloud is 61-58-13. However, the Huskies have won seven of the last eight games between the two teams, and St. Cloud is 30-19-6 against Mankato since both teams transitioned to Division I.