Joshua Riibe leaves Dominican Republic after Sudishka Konanki investigation

The Brief St. Cloud State University student Joshua Riibe has reportedly left the Dominican Republic as the search for Sudishka Konanki continues. A Dominican judge on Tuesday ruled Riibe's detainment unlawful. He was being held in his resort room while search efforts continued. Konanki went missing from the Riu Republica resort on March 6. Riibe was never accused of a crime.



A day after requesting his release in connection with Sudishka Konanki’s disappearance, St. Cloud State University student Joshua Riibe is reportedly leaving the Dominican Republic.

According to FOX News, Riibe on Wednesday boarded a JetBlue flight from Santo Domingo to San Juan, Puerto Rico. As of Tuesday, Dominican officials still had Riibe’s passport, and he has another court date scheduled for March 28.

Attorneys for Riibe's family filed a writ of habeas corpus on Tuesday, asking for him to be allowed to leave. Riibe's attorney said Dominican officials were ready to return his passport on Wednesday, he chose, for privacy reasons, to apply for a new one via the U.S. Consulate. His attorney said it was promptly issued, and Riibe and his father promptly left the country.

Judge rules Riibe’s detainment unlawful

Why you should care:

A Dominican judge ruled Tuesday Riibe’s detainment related to Konanki’s disappearance was unlawful. He was being held in his resort room as search efforts for her continued. He was never accused of a crime, but was the last person to see Konanki before she disappeared.

"From the beginning of this procedure, we were hired by the Riibe’s family to defend the fundamental rights and principles of due process. We acknowledge the professionality shown by the prosecution throughout this process, even though our client was subject to irregular treatment until today," Riibe’s attorney said. "We are deeply supportive of Sudishka Kunanki’s family in this difficult time. We join the collective wish for her to be found as soon as possible."

On Tuesday, FOX News obtained a letter written by her parents to Dominican authorities requesting to move forward with her legally dead, presumed drowned, saying her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. They add that Riibe has cooperated with the investigation and authorities haven't found any evidence of foul play.

Sudishka Konanki goes missing

The backstory:

Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia, went missing on spring break at the Riu Republica resort in the early morning hours of March 6.

Konanki is seen on surveillance video going with a group to the beach shortly after 4 a.m. Most of the group is seen on video leaving the beach before 6 a.m. Riibe, a St. Cloud State University student, is believed to be the last person to see her alive. Video shows him leaving the beach around 10 a.m.