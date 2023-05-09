St. Cloud State University issues incorrect text alert for active shooter

Officials at St. Cloud State University issued an incorrect text alert for an active shooter on campus Monday evening.

School officials said two different campus safety alerts were issued around 10:45 p.m. to students, faculty and staff. A message about a suspicious person on campus was sent out via email while an alert of an active shooter was sent via text.

There was a suspicious person on campus, not an active shooter, according to school officials. An updated alert with the corrected information was sent approximately five minutes later indicating there was no active shooter on campus.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department found the individual and brought them to the hospital without incident. There was no assault or crime committed, according to officials.

A final alert went out around 11:20 p.m. stating the situation was resolved. The campus is operating normally Tuesday and SCSU Public Safety Officers will continue to monitor the campus.

School officials did not specifically say what led to the two different messages being sent out but said "the messaging error has been resolved for future emergency situations."



