Joshua Riibe requests release in Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance

The Brief St. Cloud State University student Joshua Riibe, the last person to see Sudishka Konanki, requested his release in a Dominican court on Tuesday. Konanki went missing on spring break at the Riu Republica resort in the early morning hours of March 6. Her parents wrote a letter to Dominican officials requesting that police move forward with legally declaring Konanki dead.



A St. Cloud State University student who was the last person to see Sudishka Konanki before she disappeared, requested his release in a Dominican Court on Tuesday.

What happened

What we know:

Riibe has never been accused of a crime, but Dominican authorities have held him in his resort room as a key witness as search efforts continued for Konanki.

His parents have criticized how authorities have handled the case, saying Riibe has been repeatedly questioned without legal counsel or a translator. Riibe's passport was confiscated after Konanki's disappearance, despite no criminal accusations against him.

Attorneys for Riibe's family filed a writ of habeas corpus, asking for him to be allowed to leave. The request is set to be considered during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Missing college student

The backstory:

Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student from Virginia, went missing on spring break at the Riu Republica resort in the early morning hours of March 6.

Konanki is seen on surveillance video going with a group to the beach shortly after 4 a.m. Most of the group is seen on video leaving the beach before 6 a.m.

Joshua Riibe, a St. Cloud State University student, is believed to be the last person to see her alive. Video shows him leaving the beach around 10 a.m.

Konanki's parents write letter to Dominican officials

What's new:

In a letter obtained by FOX News, the parents of Sudiksha Konanki are requesting that police move forward with legally declaring Konanki dead.

The parents write that officials have determined that Konanki likely drowned, saying her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen. They add that Riibe has cooperated with the investigation and authorities haven't found any evidence of foul play.

"Given these circumstances, and after much deliberation, we request that the police department proceed with the legal declaration of her death," the letter reads. "We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation."