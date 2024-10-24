Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson out Thursday night against Rams

article

The Brief T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner will not play Thursday night against the Rams Blake Cashman is out, and Aaron Jones does not have an injury designation Kevin O'Connell is facing Sean McVay for the first time since the two won a Super Bowl together in 2021



The Minnesota Vikings face the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football, and T.J. Hockenson will have to wait another week to make his 2024 debut.

The Vikings declared Hockenson as out for Thursday’s game as he continues working his way back from knee surgery. He was limited in practice this week. Dalton Risner, who suffered a back injury during training camp, is also out.

What it means

The expectation for Hockenson is that he’ll return Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings must activate him from injured reserve on Friday to make him eligible for the remainder of the season. Hockenson was on pace for a 100-catch and 1,000-yard season last year before suffering a torn ACL against the Lions.

Risner’s absence means Ed Ingram’s job at right guard is safe, for now. It’s not clear when Risner could return, but he was a full participant in the light practices the Vikings had this week.

Blake Cashman out with turf toe

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his second straight game with turf toe, suffered in London against the New York Jets. He was the Vikings’ leading tackler on defense and had the green dot duties before the injury.

No injury designation for Aaron Jones

It looks like Aaron Jones is good to go Thursday night after playing the full game against the Lions following a hamstring injury in London. Jones took his first carry last week for a 34-yard touchdown, and finished with 93 yards.

The Vikings are looking to improve to 6-1, and avoid their second loss in five days.