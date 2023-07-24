Vikings WR Jordan Addison says he was speeding due to dog emergency

article

We now know why Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was clocked at 140 miles per hour in a Lamborghini in St. Paul late last week.

In a citation filed to the Minnesota State Patrol on Monday, Addison said he was speeding because of a dog emergency. Addison was pulled over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour zone on eastbound Interstate 94 just after 3 a.m. last Thursday.

Video of the incident from MnDOT cameras show Addison being stopped, and shortly after, getting out of the luxury car with his hands up. Addison was cited for speeding, reckless driving and consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk. He was not arrested.

The citation reads, "driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed."

Friday night, Addison released a statement through his agent that read, ""Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

Addison didn’t reference the emergency with his dog in that statement. Addison opened some eyes at rookie mini camp during the offseason, but didn't practice in organized team activities or mandatory mini camp due to an undisclosed injury. Kevin O'Connell said before the offseason wrapped up that Addison will be full-go for training camp.

The Vikings’ No. 23 overall draft choice reported to TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Sunday along with other rookies and select veterans. The rest of the team reports on Tuesday, and the Vikings’ first training camp practice open to the public is on Saturday.

It's not clear if Addison will be disciplined by the team for his traffic stop.