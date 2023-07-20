Expand / Collapse search

Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for driving Lamborghini 140 mph in St. Paul

Jordan Addison poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.  ((Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are about a week away from training camp, and one of their rookies has a legal matter to deal with.

First round pick Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving early Thursday morning in St. Paul, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol. Addison was stopped just after 3 a.m. after being clocked at 140 miles per hour, driving a Lamborghini Urus, in a 55 mile per hour zone on eastbound Interstate 94 near Dale Street.

A state trooper made a traffic stop, where the driver was identified as Addison. The incident remains under investigation, and Addison was not arrested.

The Vikings released a statement Thursday afternoon.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," team officials said.

The Vikings took Addison out of USC with the No. 23 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Addison went through rookie mini camp at TCO Performance Center, but sat out the rest of offseason workouts with what Kevin O’Connell labeled a minor, undisclosed injury.

Vikings’ rookies report to training camp on Sunday, followed by veterans next Tuesday. The first practice open to the public and media is Saturday, July 29.