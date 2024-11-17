Vikings face Titans Sunday seeking third straight win, 8-2 start

article

The Brief The Vikings are at the Titans Sunday for the second of 3 straight road games, seeking their third straight win and an 8-2 start Sam Darnold has 5 interceptions in his last 2 games, but has been picked up by the defense, which has an NFL-leading 15 interceptions and 30 sacks in 9 games The Vikings are one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division standings



The Minnesota Vikings are at the Tennessee Titans Sunday, seeking their third straight win after their bye week and an 8-2 start.

Aside from Christian Darrisaw’s season-ending knee injury, the Vikings are currently has healthy as they’ve been all season. Back-up linebacker Gabe Davis is the only player out Sunday due to injury, he’s also the only player carrying an injury designation into the game. Harrison Smith and Stephon Gilmore did not practice on Friday, but were given veteran rest days.

Why it matters

The Vikings are one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division halfway through the season. The Lions face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and are nearly two touchdown favorites.

Sam Darnold must limit turnovers

The Vikings have wins over the Colts and Jaguars that were less comfortable than they needed to be, largely because of turnovers. Sam Darnold has five of his 10 interceptions in his last two games. All three of them last week came on targets to Justin Jefferson, two in the end zone.

Darnold has led the Vikings to a 7-2 record while throwing for more than 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns in those nine starts. The Titans are 2-7.

Second procedure for J.J. McCarthy

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell revealed Wednesday that quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a second procedure done on his right knee after swelling appeared as he started to ramp up his rehab process. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus that required a complete repair after his preseason debut on Aug. 10, where he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Vikings moved up to the No. 10 spot in the NFL Draft to get McCarthy.

O'Connell said nothing has changed with his rehab process, and he remains on his original timeline.

Can the defense continue to dominate?

The Vikings’ offense is struggling with turnovers, but the defense is doing their part. They came up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the span of eight plays last week at Jacksonville. They also had three sacks, and eight tackles for loss. Cam Bynum came up with this third interception of the season, and Byron Murphy has an interception in three straight games.

Minnesota’s defense leads the NFL with 15 interceptions and 30 sacks on the season.