J.J. McCarthy has second knee procedure after swelling appeared during rehab

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a second surgery on his right knee after some swelling appeared as he was ramping up his rehab process, coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifett, the procedure was reportedly an injection to address the swelling.

McCarthy was lost for the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury during his preseason debut on Aug. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was 11-of-17 passing for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He noticed in the days after the game some instability in his right knee.

An MRI revealed he had a torn meniscus that required a complete repair. His 2024 season was over. O’Connell said he doesn’t consider the second procedure a setback, and says he’s on his original timeline.

"We know he had what I would consider an extensive injury in training camp, he’s really knocked it out of the park every step of the way. As his rehab picked up, we noticed a little swelling in there," O’Connell said. "With the time that we do have, he’s been doing everything we asked of him. We just wanted to make sure that there was no cause for concern, and all reports were very positive. He’s on the original timeline and in good shape. I feel really good about where he’s at."

What it means

According to O’Connell, not much. Before the injury, there was plenty of speculation on if McCarthy would play and even start in his rookie season. The Vikings, after signing Sam Darnold to a one-year deal in free agency, moved up in the first round of the NFL Draft to No. 10 overall to get McCarthy.

His play in the preseason game, albeit against back-ups, gave a glimpse into what his future as the Vikings’ franchise quarterback might look like.

Why we shouldn’t worry

The Vikings are 7-2, and Darnold is having a resurgence as a starting quarterback. He’s completing more than 68 percent of his passes for 2,141 yards and 17 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Half of those have come in the last two games, and all three last Sunday were on targets to Justin Jefferson.

McCarthy will get his time as the Vikings’ quarterback, and O’Connell says his timeline has not changed. He’s been active in team meetings, and recently returned to the sidelines to watch games.