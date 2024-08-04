Vikings cancel Monday training camp practice due to forecasted storms

article

The Minnesota Vikings announced the Vikings Training Camp night practice set for Monday was canceled after weather forecasts predicted storms in the area.

Officials say the Vikings Museum, Vikings Locker Room Store and all fan activations will also be closed. With the cancelation, the practice will not be airing on FOX 9 as previously planned.

Fans who held tickets for the practice will receive a full refund, and no action is needed on their part.

Another night of practice is set for next Monday, Aug. 12. Tickets for that will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Vikings Training Camp website.