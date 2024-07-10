Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards signs multi-year shoe deal with Adidas

Anthony Edwards is the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he’s quickly becoming one of the faces of the NBA.

The standout guard is training with USA Basketball in Las Vegas before heading to the Paris Olympics, and on Wednesday agreed to a new deal with Adidas to market his shoes.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, Edwards is signing a deal that will pay him eight figures annually. He has an AE-1 shoe line with Adidas that’s been extremely popular ever since it launched in late April. The deal makes him one of the key faces of the sports apparel juggernaut.

Edwards, a Second Team All-NBA pick this year, led the Timberwolves to their best season in 20 years, and their first run to the Western Conference Finals. He averaged more than 25 points per game, and played all but three regular season games.

His smile, infectious personality and no-buffer attitude behind a microphone make him one of the most marketable assets in the NBA. Edwards signed a five-year maximum contract extension with the Timberwolves about a year ago that will pay him more than $200 million, and up to $245 million with incentives.