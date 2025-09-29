Naz Reid at Timberwolves Media Day: ‘I’ve got a lot of support’

The Brief Naz Reid spoke at Timberwolves media day Monday for the first time since his sister was fatally shot earlier this month in New Jersey. Reid is entering his seventh season in Minnesota, and signed a five-year contract in the offseason rather than enter free agency. The Timberwolves center was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year two seasons ago and is beloved by fans.



The Minnesota Timberwolves held their preseason media day on Monday at Target Center, as the team prepares to open training camp for the 2025-26 season.

It was the first time Naz Reid spoke publicly since his sister was fatally shot earlier this month in New Jersey.

Naz Reid reflects on sister’s death

What they're saying:

Reid said during part of his podium session Monday he’s leaned on his Timberwolves’ teammates, specifically Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, when times get tough away from basketball.

"I just had a situation recently, and they were there. That speaks for the brotherhood. I can lean on them, they can lean on me," Reid said.

At the end of his media session, Reid was simply asked, "How are you doing?" Reid’s sister, Toraya Reid, was killed on Sept. 6. The suspected shooter in the incident, Shaquille Green, has been charged. Authorities believe Green and Toraya Reid had been in a relationship.

"I’m fine, I’ve been better, been on the up and up. I’ve had people around me supporting, things don’t really go as planned in life, but there’s a lot of situations where I’ve got a lot of support," Reid said. "It helps a lot."

Naz Reid returns to Timberwolves

What we know:

Reid has been with the Timberwolves for six seasons, and was set to get paid in free agency and likely leave Minnesota. He didn’t see it that way, despite already leaving money on the table once to stay. He loves Minnesota, and Timberwolves fans love him.

In late June, Reid and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract that keeps him with the Timberwolves through the 2029-30 season, if he exercises the player option in the final year of the deal.

"I don’t think I had a doubt on if I was going to leave or not," Reid said. "Just go out there and get a chance to breathe. Be you, be the player you can be, bring what you can bring to the table. You don’t have to worry about anything else, just get excited for what’s to come."

From undrafted to Sixth Man of the Year

Why you should care:

Reid’s path to the NBA is like something out of a movie. He went undrafted out of LSU in 2019 and signed with the Timberwolves. He did enough in training camp to earn a contract, and was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2023-24 season.

He’s been a key piece of the Timberwolves’ two straight runs to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game over his career.

"It’s crazy. You come in undrafted, looking for playing time, putting the work in, sixth man of the year to fans loving you. It just shows the body of work I’ve put in," Reid said. "I’m excited, ready for what’s to come."