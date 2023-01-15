Playoff heartbreak: Vikings season ends in 31-24 Wild Card home loss to Giants

article

The Minnesota Vikings had their first home playoff game since the "Minneapolis Miracle" on Sunday, but their defense let them down in a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The unit is among the worst in the NFL in total yardage, and the Giants took full advantage in ending the Vikings’ season. Daniel Jones was 24-of-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 17 times for 78 yards. Saquon Barkley had 11 total touches for 97 yards and two scores, and the Vikings allowed 431 total yards on the day with their season on the line.

Kirk Cousins was 31-of-39 passing for 273 yards and touchdowns to K.J. Osborn and Irv Smith Jr. Cousins also had a quarterback sneak for a score. Dalvin Cook had 15 carries for 60 yards.

The Vikings scored on their opening possession, watched the Giants score 17 straight points and got a touchdown from Osborn before the end of the first half to cut the deficit to 17-14.

The Giants marched down the field to open the third quarter and took a 24-14 lead on Jones’ touchdown pass to Daniel Bellinger, taking a 24-14 lead. The Vikings got within 24-21 after Cousins found Smith for a touchdown, and appeared to be set to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Cousins snuck for a first down on 4th-and-1, but the play was negated by a Christian Darrisaw false start. The Vikings had to settle for a game-tying field goal with 12:34 to play.

The Giants answered, with Barkley scoring from two yards out to take a 31-24 lead with less than eight minutes to play. On the Vikings’ final offensive play of the season, needing eight yards to keep the game alive, Cousins checked down to T.J. Hockenson short of the first down. A turnover on downs, and the Giants ran the clock out.

Hockenson finished with 10 catches for 129 yards. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 47 yards, but had just one catch in the second half.

The Vikings have defensive issues to address heading into next season. The Giants averaged 6.3 yards per play, were 7-of-13 on third down and 2-of-2 on fourth down. They ran for 142 yards, and averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

It’s a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching finish for a Vikings’ team that won 13 regular season games and won its first division title in five years under Kevin O'Connell. Their season ends with a 13-5 record and their first one-score loss of the season, while the Giants advance and head west to take on the San Francisco Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoffs next weekend.