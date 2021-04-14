Minnesota Twins place Andrelton Simmons on COVID-19 IL

article

The Minnesota Twins are facing the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Target Field, and they’ll be without shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

The Twins announced before the first game that Simmons has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 injured list. It means Simmons has either tested positive, or has likely come into close contact with a possible carrier. The Twins confirmed Wednesday Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19.

Twins officials say players and staff are going through COVID-19 testing to see if anyone else on the team is affected. Most of the Twins’ organization got vaccinations last Friday, on the team’s day off after the home opener at Target Field. Simmons said over the weekend he did not get a vaccine.

Simmons has played in all 10 games for the Twins this season. He’s hitting .355 with three doubles and three RBI.