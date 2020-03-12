Minnesota sports and COVID-19: What's cancelled, suspended, postponed and more

News of cancellations, suspensions, postponements and more have been coming in from all of North America's professional and collegiate sports leagues in the last 24 hours. Here is where Minnesota's teams stand.

MSHSL Girls State Basketball Tournament continues

Despite almost every other league postponing or canceling events, the Girls State High School Basketball Tournament is proceeding as scheduled Thursday. Maturi Pavilion is hosting Class A quarterfinal games, with Class 3A and 4A semifinal games set for Thursday night.

MSHSL officials announced Thursday that starting Friday, the tournament will be closed to the public. Only rostered players, their families, essential game day staff and credentialed media will be allowed at games. The decision also includes the State Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament, and upcoming section boys basketball games.

Vikings suspend travel for coaches, scouts until further notice

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement Thursday, saying they've suspended travel for coaches and scouts under further notice due to Coronavirus concerns.

"We continue to closely monitor coronavirus developments and maintain contact with the NFL, health officials and other local professional teams. Consistent with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have implemented precautionary procedures to protect staff and reduce the risk of acquisition and transmission inside TCO Performance Center. These actions include emphasizing proper hand washing, enhancing environmental disinfection and preparing for remote work protocols, if necessary. We are also suspending travel for our coaches and scouts until further notice and reviewing restrictions on large public gatherings in the near future. These are uncertain times, and our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and fans and do our part to minimize the spread of this virus."

The NFL's legal tampering period for free agents to talk with teams is March 16-18. The league year, including free agency, starts March 18.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

This includes all Minnesota Timberwolves games. The Wolves released a statement on the situation Wednesday night.

"The Timberwolves fully support the NBA’s decision tonight to suspend game play until further notice. The safety of our fans, players and staff is of the utmost importance. We will take this hiatus to work with the League and the Minnesota Department of Health on next steps in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

University of Minnesota sporting events

The University of Minnesota Athletic Department is limiting fan access to home events moving forward due to Coronavirus concerns, according to a statement released Wednesday night.

The university says only teams, their families, essential game day staff, credentialed media and TV network partners will have access to Gophers’ home events.

The move means the Gophers football team’s spring practices on March 17 and March 31, previously open to the public, will now be closed. The Spring Game, set for April 4, would be closed to the public. It would mark the second straight year the Spring Game was closed to the public. Last year, the game had to be moved from TCF Bank Stadium to the team’s indoor facility at Athletes Village due to a winter storm earlier in the week.

The Gophers women’s hockey team hosts Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Ridder Arena. That will be closed to the public.

The Gophers’ women’s gymnastics team is hosting its final regular season home meet Saturday against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma. The event at Maturi Pavilion was sold out, but is now closed to the public.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships, hosted by the Gophers at U.S. Bank Stadium March 19-21, are now closed to the public.

Big 10 Basketball Tournament

The Big Ten has canceled the 2020 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis due to coronavirus.

In the announcement, the Big Ten said it would use the time to work with medical experts to determine next steps for the tournament. League officials released a statement on the situation Thursday morning.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

The Gophers beat Northwestern 74-57 Wednesday night to advance to face Iowa on Thursday, before the tournament was canceled. Michigan and Rutgers were warming up in Indianapolis as the news became official. For now, Minnesota's season is over with a 15-16 record.

Minnesota United FC

MLS is the second major North American sports league to suspend its season due to the coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday morning, MLS says it has suspended its matches for 30 days, effective immediately.

Minnesota United was set to play its home opener Sunday at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup in Minneapolis

The World Cup cross-country ski race set to take place in Theodore Wirth Park next week has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.

Racers were coming from all over the world to compete at the 2020 Coop FIS Cross Country Ski World Cup sprint finals on Tuesday, March 17. It would have marked the first time in two decades that the world’s best skiers competed on American snow. The Fastenal Parallel 45 Festival was supposed to start on Saturday, cumulating in the big race on Tuesday. All those events are also canceled.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild have cancelled their morning skate and media availability Thursday ahead of tonight’s game against Vegas scheduled at the Xcel Energy Center.

The cancellation came after the NHL advised all teams to not conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings due to “the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus.”

The NHL's Board of Governors is scheduled to have a conference call at noon, which will include Wild owner Craig Leipold, to determine what the next move for the league will be. The Wild is scheduled to host the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night, but that game is also in jeopardy.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are set to open the regular season March 26 on the road against the Oakland Athletics, but where that series will be held is currently in question.

The A’s released a statement Wednesday, saying they will support the City of Oakland and Alameda County’s announcement that they will ban public gatherings of at least 1,000 people through the end of March. The move is due to concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic across the world.

The A’s said they are working in conjunction with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for games at the Oakland Coliseum.

St. Thomas/St. John's Division III Sweet 16

No. 4-ranked St. Thomas visits No. 2-ranked St. John's Saturday night in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line, and for now, it's on as scheduled. The event will be closed to the public, and anyone who had purchased tickets to the game will get a full refund.

Only the teams, their families, credentialed media and essential game staff will be at Sexton Arena Saturday night as the Johnnies host the Tommies.