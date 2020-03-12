Wild, NHL teams cancel morning skates due to 'uncertainty' surrounding coronavirus

The Minnesota Wild have cancelled their morning skate and media availability Thursday ahead of tonight’s game against Vegas scheduled at the Xcel Energy Center.

The cancellation came after the NHL advised all teams to not conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings due to “the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus.”

Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA announced no fans would be allowed at all NCAA tournament games this spring. In response, the NHL released a statement saying it was “continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options.”

The league said it would provide further update Thursday about the rest of the 2019/2020 season.