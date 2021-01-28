Minnesota Lynx set to sign All-Star guard Kayla McBride in WNBA free agency

article

WNBA free agency doesn’t officially start until Feb. 1, but it already appears the Minnesota Lynx are set to land a big fish.

Kayla McBride, a 2014 draft choice by the San Antonio Stars and three-time WNBA All-Star, told WSlam she’ll sign with the Minnesota Lynx when free agency starts on Monday. McBride herself confirmed that news on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"After talking to coach Reeve and the Minnesota staff, I know this is where I'm going to take my game to the next level," McBride told WSlam.

McBride, a 5-10 guard, has started 192 out of 195 career games and is averaging 14.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game for her career. She also shoots 36.7 percent from the perimeter. She was an All-Star in 2015, 2018 and 2019, and played in four NCAA Final Fours in her time at Notre Dame.

She’ll at the very least compete for a starting spot, and add depth to a backcourt that already features last year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year in Crystal Dangerfield, veteran Odyssey Sims, Rachel Banham and Lexie Brown.

It should bolster expectations for the Lynx, which finished 14-8 in the WNBA bubble last season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The Lynx, who have been a playoff team 10 straight seasons, beat the Phoenix Mercury in the playoffs before falling to the WNBA champion Seattle Storm in the semifinals.