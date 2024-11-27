How to watch the Minnesota Frost PWHL season opener on FOX 9+

article

The Brief Minnesota Frost opens its season against New York on Sunday at 5 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 9+. The Frost won the inaugural Walter Cup last year.



The Minnesota Frost opens their season on Sunday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

The Frost, Minnesota's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team, opens the season at home on Sunday against the New York Sirens. The puck drops at 5 p.m.

Defending the Walter Cup

Minnesota won the inaugural Walter Cup last year, and on Sunday there will be a special banner-raising ceremony prior to the start of the game, a press release says. The Walter Cup will also be on display and available for photos.

Fans going to the game are encouraged to arrive early to watch the banner unveiling. The doors to the Xcel Energy Center will open at 3:30 p.m., and the first 8,000 fans in the door will receive rally towels.

"Last year the goal was to end up on top and then obviously win the Walter Cup. That goal and that focus doesn’t change. It is pro sports and a business and we’re here to bring a championship back to the city. There was so much excitement in year one and there can be even more excitement in year two. That goal and that focus and that work that we put in every day doesn’t change," Minnesota forward Kendall Coyne Schofield said in a statement.

Sunday's game is the first of an expanded, 30-game schedule for the Frost. After the season opener, the Frost will visit their playoff rivals in Boston on Dec. 4 and Toronto on Dec. 7.

"It will be so exciting to see this team hit the ice for the first time as the Minnesota Frost in December," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso in a statement earlier this month. "The bar has been set high for our returning core and new skaters as we get ready to defend the Walter Cup. I’m looking forward to seeing the State of Hockey turn up at the Xcel Energy Center this season and all the great fans throughout the league as we continue to grow the PWHL – we are all excited to see what season two brings."

How to watch Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

What: Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens

When: 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

Network: FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.