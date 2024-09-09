PWHL Minnesota reveals its official name: Frost

The Brief Teams in the PWHL unveiled their official nicknames on Monday after playing their inaugural season without them. Minnesota's name is Frost, which the team says "emobdies the State of Hockey's deep-rooted love for the ice."



Minnesota's Professional Women's Hockey League team now has a nickname: Frost.

What we know

The Minnesota Frosts new logo.

The team, which went by PWHL Minnesota for its inaugural season, revealed its official name is Minnesota Frost.

According to a press release, "‘Frost’ embodies the State of Hockey’s deep-rooted love for the ice — and the sport that has become a timeless tradition, bridging generations. The logo features a stylized letter ‘F’ in the team’s core purple with angular edges and sharp points, reminiscent of icicles, while the overall design conveys a sense of competitive intensity and fierceness."

All the other PWHL teams also unveiled their nicknames. They are:

Boston Fleet

Montréal Victoire

New York Sirens

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres

What they're saying

"The unveiling of these new team identities marks a significant milestone for the entire PWHL community," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Over the inaugural season, we rigorously developed the most authentic team brands for each city. The PWHL has united the professional women’s hockey community, and we are excited for these new identities to deepen the connection between the teams and their local communities. We want these to become symbols that our players and fans alike can rally behind as we move forward in this new chapter of our journey."

Dig deeper

The Minnesota Frost, which won the inaugural season championship, begins its season later this year.

Several teams, including Minnesota, are still working to finalize a lease for its home ice and practice facility. Last year, Minnesota played at the Xcel Energy Center and trained at the same facility the Minnesota Wild trains at in St. Paul. League officials say they're not expecting that to change for the upcoming season, but they're ironing out the details.

Last week, the Minnesota Frost hired a new general manager, Melisa Caruso, who says she's excited to take over a successful team in her first GM role.