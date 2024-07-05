Minnesota Aurora FC’s season ends in 2-1 loss to Indy Eleven in USL-W Playoffs

article

For the third straight year, Minnesota Aurora FC doesn’t have much to show for an unbeaten regular season.

Aurora, the No. 1 seed in the USL-W Playoffs after winning the Heartland Division for the third straight year, lost 2-1 to Indy Eleven on Friday in the Central Conference Semifinals in Detroit. The two teams have now met three straight times in the postseason, and for the second straight year, Indy Eleven ended the Aurora’s season.

This one might be as heartbreaking as any of them. Trailing 2-1 in the 86th minute, Indy Eleven was whistled for a foul in the penalty area on Cat Rapp. Addy Weichers got the ensuing penalty kick, needing a score to extend the game. Her shot was saved by Kathleen Phillips.

Indy Eleven scored in the third minute on a header off a corner kick to take the early 1-0 lead. Taylor Kane made two big saves to keep the Aurora within 1-0 at the half.

Minnesota Aurora got the equalizer in the 66th minute. Katie Duong scored on a blast off a free kick for her eighth straight game with a goal. She finished June with nine goals and 11 assists.

Indy Eleven re-took a 2-1 lead on Natalie Mitcheill’s goal in the 82nd minute, and that was the difference.

Minnesota Aurora FC’s season ends with a 10-1-2 record. For the third straight season, their only loss of the year comes in the playoffs.