Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Houston County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota Aurora FC’s season ends in 2-1 loss to Indy Eleven in USL-W Playoffs

By
Published  July 5, 2024 5:13pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Aurora FC's season came to an end in a 2-1 loss to Indy Eleven on Friday in the USL-W Playoffs. (Minnesota Aurora FC)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the third straight year, Minnesota Aurora FC doesn’t have much to show for an unbeaten regular season.

Aurora, the No. 1 seed in the USL-W Playoffs after winning the Heartland Division for the third straight year, lost 2-1 to Indy Eleven on Friday in the Central Conference Semifinals in Detroit. The two teams have now met three straight times in the postseason, and for the second straight year, Indy Eleven ended the Aurora’s season.

Katie Duong score ties Indy Eleven in USL-W Playoffs

Minnesota Aurora FC's Katie Duong scored in the 66th minute off a free kick for a game-tying goal against Indy Eleven on Friday in the USL-W Playoffs. Aurora's season ended in a 2-1 loss.

This one might be as heartbreaking as any of them. Trailing 2-1 in the 86th minute, Indy Eleven was whistled for a foul in the penalty area on Cat Rapp. Addy Weichers got the ensuing penalty kick, needing a score to extend the game. Her shot was saved by Kathleen Phillips.

Indy Eleven scored in the third minute on a header off a corner kick to take the early 1-0 lead. Taylor Kane made two big saves to keep the Aurora within 1-0 at the half.

Minnesota Aurora got the equalizer in the 66th minute. Katie Duong scored on a blast off a free kick for her eighth straight game with a goal. She finished June with nine goals and 11 assists.

Indy Eleven re-took a 2-1 lead on Natalie Mitcheill’s goal in the 82nd minute, and that was the difference.

Minnesota Aurora FC’s season ends with a 10-1-2 record. For the third straight season, their only loss of the year comes in the playoffs.