Kevin O’Connell sends well wishes to Randy Moss: ‘We’re here for him’

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell started his Wednesday news conference at TCO Performance Center send his well wishes to Randy Moss.

Before Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN, Moss went to social media to reveal that he’s battling an internal health issue. It is forcing him to wear sunglasses while doing his TV duties as an NFL analyst. He did not say specifically what the ailment is, but urged men to do their check-ups and get their blood work done.

"I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support. We love Randy and know our fanbase feels the same way," O’Connell said. "Just want to let him know we’re here for him and we always got his back. Just well wishes and support for him."

O’Connell and Moss were briefly teammates with the New England Patriots. Their lockers were close to each other, and he remembers one particular moment with Moss in practice.

"I threw a go ball to him. It got to him end-over-end, instead of catching it I think he spiked it to the ground," O’Connell said. "I was so wildly impressed by the way he prepared, how much the game meant to him. His energy really made us a better team and made players around him better. One of the greatest to ever do it."

Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota

It’s the biggest story of the week. Kirk Cousins will be back in Minneapolis for the first time since leaving the Vikings in free agency for the Falcons. He’s had an up-and-down season. Last week, he threw four interceptions in a 17-13 loss to the L.A. Chargers. O’Connell got two seasons with Cousins, including a division title, and expects his best this week.

Cousins was playing arguably the best football of his career when he went down with an Achilles injury at Green Bay.

"I have tremendous respect for Kirk. Being able to get two years with him here, I just know how impactful of a player he is," O’Connell said. "What Kirk did best over the two years is just the dialogue and connection him and I had to try and build our version of the offense here, and his ownership of that."

Will Reichard, Andrew DePaola return

The 21-day practice windows for kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola opened on Tuesday. O’Connell said, barring any setbacks, he hopes to have them available on Sunday. The Vikings have already waived long snapper Jake McQuaide. Parker Romo, who has made all but one kick in Reichard’s absence, is still on the roster.