Former Vikings star Randy Moss reveals he's battling internal health issue

Randy Moss was once a star receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s now an NFL analyst for ESPN.

He announced on Sunday NFL Countdown before the noon slate of games that he’s "battling something internally" and will need to wear glasses during the show. Moss became the talk of social media last week with how his eyes looked, and it prompted him to post something on his Instagram.

He did not say what specifically he’s dealing with, just that "I need all the prayer warriors." He also urged men to get their regular check-ups, and do their blood work.

The ESPN set then all put on glasses in solidarity with Moss.

Why it matters

The Vikings drafted Moss No. 21 overall in 1998. He quickly became a star and led Minnesota to the NFC title game in his rookie season. He spent his first seven seasons with the Vikings, got traded and made a brief return in 2010.

He became a fan-favorite for his skill on the field, and his infectious personality. In eight seasons with the Vikings, Moss had 587 catches for more than 9,300 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Life after football

Moss has been an analyst for ESPN since 2016, both on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. He was an analyst with FOX NFL Kickoff from 2012-15. Moss was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.