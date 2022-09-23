How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 25

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium, a game you can watch at noon on FOX 9.

The Vikings are facing an early critical moment in their season, coming off the first loss of the Kevin O’Connell era, 24-7 at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Vikings' defense couldn’t contain Jalen Hurts, who accounted for 390 total yards and three touchdowns. Kirk Cousins had three second-half interceptions, all killing potential Vikings’ scoring drives.

The Vikings will be without starting safety Harrison Smith, who has been ruled out after suffering a concussion at the Eagles Monday night. Andrew Booth Jr. is also out with a quad injury, and Eric Kendricks is questionable with a toe injury.

The Lions come to Minneapolis after their first win of the season, 36-27 over the Washington Commanders. The Vikings are looking to avoid a 1-2 start heading to London next week, as they face the New Orleans Saints.

What time does the Vikings-Lions game start?

What: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

When: Kickoff is at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

How can I watch the Vikings game?

Watch the game on FOX 9 at noon

Stream the game on FOX Sports

Watch Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9

For Vikings GameDay Live this season, Mark Rosen joins FOX 9 Sports. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live every Sunday morning on FOX 9 and streaming on FOX9.com here. Catch this week's Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30-11 a.m. in the player below.