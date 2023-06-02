Gophers volleyball releases 2023 non-conference schedule

article

Hugh McCutcheon might not be the University of Minnesota volleyball coach anymore, but the program’s standard of a strong non-conference schedule isn’t going anywhere.

The Gophers released their non-conference schedule on Friday, and it will start with an exhibition game on Aug. 18 against Northern Iowa. Keegan Cook will make his official Gophers’ debut against TCU at Maturi Pavilion on Aug. 25. The next night, the Gophers host Baylor.

On Aug. 29, the Gophers will host defending national champion Texas. Minnesota’s first road game will be at Florida on Sept. 3.



2023 Non-Conference Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 25 vs. TCU - 7 p.m. CT (Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge)

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Baylor - 7 p.m. CT (Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge)

Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. Texas - TBA

Sunday, Sept. 3 at Florida - 12:30 p.m. CT

Friday, Sept. 8 vs. Oregon - 6:30 p.m. CT (Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge)

Saturday, Sept. 9 at Stanford - 9 p.m. CT (Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge)

Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. High Point - 7 p.m. (Diet Coke Classic)

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Creighton - TBA (Diet Coke Classic)

Minnesota’s non-conference schedule features six top-25 teams from last season, five top-15 teams and three top-10 teams. All eight teams were in the NCAA Tournament last season, and five made the Sweet 16.