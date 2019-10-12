Gophers start 6-0 after run game dominates Nebraska in 34-7 victory

article

For the first time in 16 years, the University of Minnesota football team is off to a 6-0 start.

It hasn’t happened since Glen Mason’s 2003 squad, but PJ Fleck and the Gophers had their most complete effort of the season Saturday night in a 34-7 win over Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers ran for 322 of their 450 total yards, and got three touchdowns from No. 3 running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

After combining for 322 yards in a win over Illinois, Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks combined for 238 yards and a touchdown against the Cornhuskers. The Gophers averaged 7.3 yards per play in Saturday’s win.

Tyler Johnson had five catches for 109 yards, tying the school record of Eric Decker and Tutu Atwell in recording his 11th career 100-yard receiving game. Chris Autman-Bell only had one catch on the night, but it went for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Gophers an early 7-0 lead.

Minnesota ran for 220 yards on Nebraska in the first half alone, and averaged 6.6 yards per carry on the night.

Up 14-0 at half, Tanner Morgan hit Johnson on a 45-yard pass to open the third quarter. Ibrahim scored on the next play to give the Gophers a 21-0 lead. Smith added a 1-yard touchdown on a direct snap with Seth Green in the wildcat formation, and Ibrahim added a score from 1-yard out for the knockout blow, giving the Gophers a 34-0 lead in the third quarter.

Kamal Martin led a dominant defensive effort for the Gophers with 14 tackles, including six solo tackles. Thomas Barber, Chris Williamson, Sam Renner and Carter Coughlin all had sacks on Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral, who played for the injured Adrian Martinez. Vedral finished 14-of-23 passing for 135 yards.

About the only thing the Gophers’ defense couldn’t do was complete the shutout. Nebraska scored its lone touchdown of the night on a Dedrick Mills 2-yard run with 12:32 left in regulation.

Saturday's game also happened to be the Gophers' coldest October kickoff game in a decade, with the kickoff temperature dropping to 37 degrees.

The Gophers are 6-0, and maybe most importantly, they’re already bowl eligible. They travel to Rutgers next Saturday, which lost to Indiana 35-0 on Saturday.