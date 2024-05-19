Search continues for 2 people in northern MN after canoes go over falls

A search is underway for two people after two canoes went over a waterfall in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says search efforts have continued Sunday along Iron Lake after the incident on Saturday. Deputies say at approximately 7:21 p.m., authorities were dispatched to Curtain Falls, where two canoes had gone over. One person was reported badly injured, and two were missing.

Early on May 19, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopter rescued one injured individual and another uninjured person. The injured person was transported to Essentia Health in Duluth with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Later that day, another member of the group who was not involved in the incident was airlifted out of the wilderness.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is leading the ongoing search efforts for the missing individuals. Assisting in the operation are North Air Care, Virginia Fire Department, a Minnesota DNR helicopter, and the Minnesota Air Rescue Team.