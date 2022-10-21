Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota looking for win at Penn State after 2 losses

Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming live in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The University of Minnesota football team is in Happy Valley to face Penn State Saturday night, and the Gophers are looking to snap a two-game skid in the Big Ten after losses to Purdue and at Illinois.

Before the game, watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 as Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson and Justin Gaard preview the game. The Gophers are also looking to snap a three-game skid at Penn State. The last time the two teams played, Minnesota got a 31-26 win over the Nittany Lions at then-TCF Bank Stadium in 2019 as part of a 9-0 start, the team’s best in 115 years.

The Gophers face uncertainty at quarterback as Tanner Morgan left last week’s loss at Illinois after taking a hit to the head. He was evaluated at a medical center before being cleared to fly home. If Morgan can’t play, either Cole Kramer or Athan Kaliakmanis will get the start.

Minnesota’s defense is looking to bounce back from allowing nearly 500 yards at Illinois, including 180 on the ground and a 40-yard touchdown reception to star running back Chase Brown. The Gophers face a "White Out" at Beaver Stadium in front of more than 100,000 fans, in a game that’s nationally televised.