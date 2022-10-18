Gophers prepare for 'White Out' at Penn State in front of 100k fans

Three years ago, the University of Minnesota and PJ Fleck put themselves on the national landscape after a 31-26 win over Penn State, at then TCF Bank Stadium.

It was a "Maroon Out" on campus, and a sellout crowd celebrated a historic win as part of an 11-2 season. Saturday, the tables turn as the Gophers head to Happy Valley to play in front of more than 100,000 fans at Beaver Stadium for a "White Out," and a 6:30 p.m. game on national television. The Nittany Lions, their second straight ranked opponent, are coming off their first loss of the season, 41-17 at Michigan.

It’s become a pivotal game for the Gophers to turn their season around, after consecutive losses to Purdue and at Illinois to find themselves looking up at the Big Ten West standings. But the Gophers are doing everything they can to stick together, after a 1-2 start to Big Ten play.

"Especially in this time. Some teams like to separate themselves and get down or try to blame others. We like to make sure that we all stay connected as a team and be able to talk to each other about everything," safety Jordan Howden said.

Fleck finds every angle possible to get his players ready for road environments. This week, it’s extra speakers at their highest volume and even some flashing lights to try and match what the stadium atmosphere will be.

Fleck said Monday the loss to Illinois came down to facing a really good football team, and not executing in some critical moments.

"We’re playing really good football teams right now. When you’re playing ranked teams and you’re playing really good football teams, the execution of what you do and how you do it goes way up, and the margin for error is a lot smaller. When we don’t execute, we’re not a superhero. We’re human like everybody else," Fleck said. "When you play really good teams that execute, you’re going to get beat. That’s football."

QUARTERBACK UNCERTAINTY FOR BOTH TEAMS

The Gophers and Nittany Lions each enter Saturday’s game with uncertainty among starting quarterbacks. Tanner Morgan left during the fourth quarter at Illinois after taking a hit to the head, and had to be cleared by doctors at a hospital before flying home. Fleck said it will be up to the medical staff this week if he can be cleared to play.

If Morgan can’t make his 45th straight start, it’ll either be Cole Kramer or Athan Kaliakmanis leading the offense. Kramer was not available Saturday, and in Morgan’s absence, Kaliakmanis went 2-for-6 for 17 yards and two interceptions.

Sean Clifford was injured during the second half of Penn State’s loss at Michigan, reportedly leaving the game with a shoulder injury. Drew Allar was 5-for-10 for 37 yards in his absence. It’s not clear who will start Saturday night.

"Prepare for everybody to play. Our game plan is put together so that we’re ready for whatever they throw at us. Go out there and execute," Striggow said.

OFFENSIVE LINE NAMED TO JOE MOORE AWARD HONOR ROLL

Minnesota’s offensive line was one of the biggest question marks entering the season, having to replace four starters from the 2021 season. On Tuesday, the group of John Michael Schmitz, Aireontae Ersery, Axel Ruschmeyer, Chuck Filiaga and Quinn Carroll was named to the honor roll for the Joe Moore Award.

The Gophers are one of 22 teams listed for the most outstanding offensive line in college football.

"It’s just another step in the right direction. We have a mindset that we’ve got a lot to get better at," Schmitz said. "Coach Callahan, got to give him all the credit in the world. Just making us a better players, creating a high standard for everyone on the line."

Schmitz is on the watch list for the Lombardi and Rimington Awards, and the Outland Trophy. The Gophers feature the No. 16 rushing offense in the country, and are top-40 in total yards and scoring. The offensive line Is No. 12 in the country with six sacks allowed through six games.

The Gophers are 4-2, and looking to snap a three-game skid at Penn State in their first game there since 2016.