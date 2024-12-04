Gophers open Big Ten play with 90-72 loss to Michigan State

The Brief The Gophers drop to 6-4 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten play after a 90-72 loss to Michigan State Wednesday night The Spartans used a 17-2 run in the first half to pull away Mike Mitchell returned from an ankle injury and finished with 17 points for the Gophers



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has eight players on the roster who came into the season without Big Ten experience.

Michigan State gave them a harsh welcome to the league as the Gophers lost their Big Ten opener to the Spartans 90-72 to drop to 6-4 on the season. Minnesota shot 44 percent from the field, and 9-of-28 from the perimeter. They were out-scored 27-2 in fast break points.

"They did an unbelievable job of living in their break and it really started from the jump. They’re a team that you have to sprint back," Gophers' coach Ben Johnson said after the loss. "That’s a big learning step for this team, now that they’ve seen it, they’ve seen what force and physicality looks like. There’s 19 of these left, and it’s all the same. If you don’t bring a certain type of edge and physicality, it’s going to be tough."

The key sequence

The Gophers were down 9-2 early, then went on a 10-0 run to take a 12-9 lead. Michigan State answered with a 17-2 run as the Gophers went nearly five minutes without a field goal. Minnesota never got the deficit within single digits in the second half, and the Spartans led by as many as 22.

Mike Mitchell Jr. returns

The Gophers got guard Mike Mitchell Jr. back after he missed the last seven games with a high ankle sprain. He ended up playing 22 minutes and had 17 points, making five 3-pointers. Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

By the numbers

Minnesota got out-rebounded 39-27, was out-scored 43-30 in bench points, 36-28 in the paint and 27-2 on the fast break. The Spartans came into the game the worst three-point shooting team in the country. Against the Gophers? 11-of-22 for 50 percent.

Simply put, the Gophers struggled to score and Michigan State’s offense came far too easily. They shot 54 percent from the field and had four players in double figures. Minnesota native Tre Holloman had eight points and eight assists in his return to Minneapolis.

What’s next

The Gophers are at Indiana next Monday.