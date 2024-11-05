Gophers: Frank Mitchell will miss basketball opener with shoulder injury

article

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team officially opens its 2024-25 season against Oral Roberts Wednesday night, but the debut for Frank Mitchell will have to wait.

Gophers’ coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday Mitcheill will not play in the opener due to a shoulder injury. Mitchell got hurt early in the first half of Minnesota’s exhibition win over Hamline, diving for a loose ball. He is week-to-week with a dislocated shoulder.

Why it matters

The Gophers are already without guard Tyler Cochrane due to a foot injury. Mitchell is a 6-8, 260-pound forward who was All-MAAC Second Team last year after averaging 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last year with Canisius.

That leaves Minnesota’s front court at Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox and Trey Edmonds and Grayson Grove.

Building off last year

Garcia, Fox, and Mike Mitchell Jr. are the primary returners from the Gophers’ team last year that won 19 games, nine Big Ten games and a road game in the NIT. They have nine new faces after departures in the transfer portal. So far in two exhibition games, guards Brennan Rigsby and Isaac Asuma have stood out. Guard Femi Odukale is expected to debut Wednesday night after dealing with a hip injury.