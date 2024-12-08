Gophers to face Virginia Tech in Duke’s Mayo Bowl Jan. 3 in Charlotte

article

The Brief The Gophers are headed to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3 after a 7-5 regular season Minnesota is headed to its 6th bowl game in 8 seasons under P.J. Fleck Fleck has 57 wins in 8 seasons as Minnesota's head coach



The University of Minnesota football team is headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, Jan. 3, and will face Virginia Tech out of the ACC.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers.

The Gophers learned their bowl destination on Sunday after the College Football Playoff committee announced the 12 teams that will be playing for the national championship. The Gophers finished the regular season 7-5 after a 24-7 win at Wisconsin to take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

"We are thrilled to be headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and represent the Big Ten against a great Virginia Tech team in the Queen City," Fleck said Sunday in a team-issued statement. "We are grateful to Duke’s Mayo for the invitation and to executive director Danny Morrison and everyone at the Charlotte Sports Foundation. We are looking forward to experiencing the pageantry of the bowl and the warm hospitality of Charlotte. I know Gopher fans are excited to watch their team compete, and our guys will be ready to play in January."

Why it matters

Minnesota will be playing its sixth bowl game in eight seasons under P.J. Fleck. The Gophers are 5-0 in bowl games under Fleck. Last year, they earned a bowl game despite a 5-7 regular season record due to a high APR score. Minnesota will be going for its eighth straight bowl victory.

Fleck is 57-39 in eight seasons at Minnesota, including 34-36 in Big Ten play.

The winning head coach of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl traditionally gets a large container of mayonnaise dumped on them at the end of the game. Fleck has committed to participating in that if the Gophers beat the Hokies.

What’s next

The Gophers announced their 20-player recruiting class for the 2025 season last week. They’ll continue bowl preparations, and we’ll find out which players are in and out for the bowl game.