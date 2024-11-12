Gophers ‘banged up’ heading into non-conference games against North Texas, Yale

The Brief The Gophers will be without guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (ankle) against North Texas on Wednesday Dawson Garcia could also be out due to a groin injury. Frank Mitchell is a game-time decision, Kadyn Betts has a heel injury and Caleb Williams has mono The Gophers learned a valuable lesson against Nebraska-Omaha, trailing 33-30 at half and needing to rally from down 6 to win



The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has non-conference games this week against North Texas and Yale, and could be without as many as three starters.

Gophers’ guard Mike Mitchell Jr., one of four returners from last year, will not play and is out at least two weeks with a sprained ankle suffered against Nebraska-Omaha. Mitchell had six points and three assists before having to be helped off the floor. In their season-opening win over Oral Roberts, Mitchell had seven points and nine assists.

"The good thing is there was no break, nothing significant. It’s just a really bad ankle sprain," Johnson said Tuesday. "He’s week-to-week. It could’ve been way worse."

But the injury news is just getting started there. Frank Mitchell, who suffered a dislocated shoulder against Hamline, is a game-time decision on Wednesday. Dawson Garcia, the top returning scorer and rebounder, has a groin injury and is questionable. Kadyn Betts has a heel injury, and Caleb Williams has mononucleosis. Neither are expected to play against North Texas.

"We’re a little banged up," Johnson said. "You obviously don’t want to lose bodies, but it’s an opportunity for guys to get experience and get on the floor. Everybody wants to play, so now you’ve got your chance to showcase and see what you can do to impact winning."

What it means

It means more playing time for Isaac Asuma, Trey Edmonds, Lu’Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby and Femi Odukale. Johnson has dealt with player injuries throughout his three-plus seasons at Minnesota. But typically, they’re later than two games into a season.

Lesson learned in Nebraska-Omaha win

Johnson said he challenged his team at half of Saturday’s game against Nebraska-Omaha. They trailed 33-30 at half, and said his team played like it expected to win as a Power 5 team playing at home. They trailed by as many as six in the second half and didn’t take the lead until there were five minutes to play.

Every year, mid-major and small college Division 1 teams give major conference teams tough non-conference games. Some lose them, but the Gophers found a way.

"It’s huge. You have to be tested, I had no idea how we were going to respond in the second half. I really challenged the guys at half, because I really needed to see where we were at. You can’t just walk into a game and think because of who you are and where you play, it’s going to be a cake walk," Johnson said. "They took this game because they think they can beat us, you gotta take that personal."