Gable Steveson’s goal in final season with Gophers? 'Dominate and put on a show'

The Brief Gable Steveson is back with the Gophers for his final wrestling season after stints with WWE and the NFL Steveson is a two-time NCAA champion and three-time Big Ten champion Steveson is 85-2 for his career and has a 52-match win streak. He'll make his 2024 debut Sunday



Gable Steveson is back for his final season with the University of Minnesota wrestling team, and he doesn’t just want to win, he wants to dominate.

He knew back in August he was coming back to the Gophers after a sit down with coach Brandon Eggum. The news of his return became official last week, in a social media post done by the team. The wrestling locker room, full of Steveson’s teammates, erupted when they learned their star was coming back.

Steveson spoke Monday at Athletes Village for the first time since, and said it was an easy decision.

"I’ve been at Minnesota my whole life, ever since I was 11 years old starting in Apple Valley. Not a hard one to come back, probably the greatest place you could be," Steveson said.

How is he eligible?

Steveson has one year of eligibility left, due to competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and then getting a redshirt year when he won a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He’s already earned degrees in business and communications, and is taking graduate classes. Once he made the decision to return, he filed the Olympic waiver with the NCAA.

He wants to go out a champion one more time. He’s won three Big Ten titles and two NCAA titles, and the first heavyweight to win the Dan Hodge Trophy twice. He’s 85-2 in his Minnesota career.

He’s a competitor, and he likes to put on a show.

"This guy is not only the best in the country, he’s the best in the world. I think everybody has watched him wrestle. The competitive part of him, it’s insane. I’ve never seen anybody like him before," Eggum said. "He lives for that moment to be under the lights. He doesn’t just wrestle, he puts on a show."

WWE, NFL stints don’t work out

Not everything has been perfect for Steveson. He was in the WWE for about two years before being released from his contract in early May. He had never played football before, but got a call from Sean McDermott with the Buffalo Bills. He got an invite to their offseason program before being released after about three months. Steveson got 14 snaps in their preseason opener, getting one tackle and a QB pressure. In three total preseason games, Steveson had three tackles and two QB hits.

He also did tryouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, and had interest from the New Orleans Saints before deciding to return to the Gophers.

Hanging out with UFC’s Jon Jones

Steveson spent time recently with UFC star Jon Jones to get ready for an upcoming fight. Jones had high praise for Steveson, saying that if he ever chooses to compete in MMA, "He’s gonna be scary."

"It does interest me a lot. Being with Jon was definitely an honor, Jon is the greatest fighter of all time," Steveson said. "Being able to be in that cage with him Saturday and seeing that belt live in person, it definitely gave me that fire back."

What’s next

Steveson will make his final Gophers’ debut on Sunday against Campbell at Maturi Pavilion. He’ll face All-American Taye Ghadiali. Again, he wants to dominate and put on a show. Steveson is 48-0 in dual competition. He has 13 pins, 22 tech falls and 25 major decisions.

He has a 52-match winning streak that he doesn’t plan on ending any time soon.

"My goal has always been to be as dominant as possible. My goal has always been what the fans have liked, and the Minnesota fans like seeing Gable wrestle. You’ve got the year left, why not do it again?" Steveson said. "Sunday just put on a flawless performance and show the world who Gable Steveson is, because I know who he is."