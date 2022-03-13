Former Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu on having jersey retired

Former Minnesota Wild Captain Mikko Koivu will once again make history. On Sunday, Koivu will become the first to have his number retired to the raters of the Xcel Energy Center.

The Minnesota Wild will hold a special retirement ceremony to honor Koivu at 5 p.m. Sunday before the game against the Nashville Predators.

Koivu was selected by the Wild with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 NHL draft and named the first permanent team captain in the team's history on Oct. 20, 2009. After 15 seasons in a Wild uniform, Koivu signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in October 2020. He played seven games with the Blue Jackets before announcing his retirement on Feb. 9, 2021.

It's been a few weeks of memories and emotions leading up to Sunday's retirement of his #9 jersey. FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell sat down with Koivu one on one to talk about what this honor means to him and how important it is that he will be forever a member of the Minnesota Wild, a team to which he gave his all.

Mikko Koivu (FOX 9)

Advertisement

Mikko Koivu to have No. 9 retired: Minnesota Wild ‘became home for me’