Minnesota Wild to retire Mikko Koivu No. 9 jersey Sunday at Xcel Energy Center

Mikko Koivu spent 15 seasons with the Minnesota Wild and on Sunday, will become the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild host the Nashville Predators, and Koivu will be honored at a pregame ceremony slated to start at 5 p.m. Gates at Xcel Energy Center will open at 3:45, and fans wanting to watch the ceremony should be in their seats by 5 p.m.

The ceremony will include speeches from Koivu himself, and Wild Owner Craig Leipold. Guests expected to be in attendance include Koivu’s parents, his brother Saku and his family, former Wild general managers Chuck Fletcher and Doug Risebrough, Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and more than 20 of Koivu’s former Wild teammates. The Wild will also have a video tribute for Koivu.

All fans attending Sunday’s game will receive a "Koivu 9" replica banner. Current Wild players will wear special No. 9 Koivu jerseys for on-ice warmups. The jerseys will feature a retirement patch and a captain "C," with the current Wild players numbers on the front. Koivu and each player will autograph each jersey, which will then be auctioned online on Sunday through March 23.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation is pledging $5,000 to Children’s Minnesota for Koivu’s retirement. The foundation is also offering a limited amount of autographed mini helmets with his No. 9 and retirement patch decal. They will be on sale as long as they’re available for $100 in Section 104 at Xcel Energy Center, with proceeds benefiting the Wild Foundation.

Koivu has worked closely with the Minnesota Wild Foundation to support children’s medical initiatives, including sponsoring two patient rooms at the Neuroscience and Epilepsy Center at Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul.

On the ice, Koivu was one of the most consistent players in franchise history over 15 seasons. In 1,028 career games with the Wild, Koivu recorded 709 points, including 205 goals. He is the Wild’s all-time franchise leader in games played, assists (504), points, power-play points (251), multi-point games (153), game-deciding goals (18) and playoff games played (59).

Koivu was the No. 6 overall pick by the Wild in 2001, and became the franchise’s first full-time captain in October of 2009. He carried that duty until 2020, when Jared Spurgeon was named captain.

Koivu signed with the Blue Jackets for the 2020-21 season, and recorded two assists and one goal in seven games before announcing his retirement from the NHL.