Woodbury man with rare skin disorder released from ICE custody, brother says

The Brief Hani Duglof, 32, of Woodbury, was detained in Wisconsin on Saturday, his brother said. Duglof, a Libyan national with a pending asylum application, was released on Wednesday. He suffers from a rare genetic skin condition and has a narrow esophagus, which prompted a trip to the hospital while in custody.



Libyan asylum seeker out on bond

What we know: Hani Duglof was released on a $1,500 bond on Wednesday after spending nearly a week in federal custody, his brother said. Duglof’s family was concerned for his health while in custody because he suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes his skin to blister and peel easily. He also has a narrow esophagus, which prevents him from eating solid food. He was unable to eat the food served in detention, which prompted a trip to the hospital. His brother was concerned that his condition could lead to an infection and become life-threatening. He said his brother was detained because he has a pending asylum case but is in the country legally. He said federal agents released his brother because they could not care for him in custody.

‘We are super relieved he’s back’

What they’re saying: "We are super relieved that he’s back to his family and his friends. He has a huge support from community, from people around him," said Mohamed Duklef, his brother. "When he told them he cannot really eat their food – they gave him an apple and, you know, I think a sandwich – he told them, ‘I cannot eat this,’ and they replied to him: ‘This is not a 5-star hotel.’"

Feb. 18 asylum hearing

What's next:

Duglof has a hearing on Feb. 18 for his pending asylum application, his brother said.

The response:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment.