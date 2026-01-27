Woman saves ICE agent during medical emergency after being detained

The Brief Tippy Amundson and a friend say they were detained by ICE agents, when one of the agents began having multiple seizures. Amundson says she alerted the other agents to the situation and began rendering aid to the man. After he was taken care of, they were still transported to the Whipple Federal building, where they were cited for impeding federal officers.



A Brooklyn Park woman went from being detained by ICE agents to first responder again in a matter of seconds after one of the agents transporting her started having multiple seizures.

Brooklyn Park woman saves ICE agent

What we know:

Tippy Amundson and a friend say they were helping children get off the school bus and get home when they spotted an ICE agent hiding behind a trash can outside an apartment complex.

At that point, she says, they began honking their car horn, and ICE agents quickly swarmed their car.

The two were detained, but as they were being transported to the Whipple Federal building, one of the agents in their car began to have a seizure.

Dig deeper:

Amundson says she alerted the other agents, saying that the agent needed immediate medical attention and to call 911.

She says the other agents had no idea how to render first aid, so they took her out of her handcuffs, and she helped the man until emergency crews could arrive.

Amundson says she was shocked at the perceived lack of training the agents had, including basic first aid skills, which she learned during her time as a teacher.

She says she was then allowed to get in contact with her husband, who quickly contacted an attorney and their state representative, Huldah Hiltsley.

What's next:

The women say they were detained for about an hour and released with a citation for impeding federal officers.