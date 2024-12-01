Woman's body found in Minneapolis after family tracks her cell phone

article

The Brief A woman was found dead in Minneapolis after her family used her cell phone location to find her. The woman suffered from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not said what led up to the woman being shot.



What we know

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person lying on the ground along 10th Avenue South near Powderhorn Park.

Police say that the family of the victim, a 25-year-old woman, used her cell phone location to find her after they hadn't heard from her since Saturday night.

The woman suffered from at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but it is currently under investigation.

The identity of the woman and the official cause of death has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

What they are saying

"My heart aches for this family," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "The thought that a family member is murdered is unbearable. We ask anyone with information to immediately contact our investigators."