Woman killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in Crystal

A woman was killed after being hit by two vehicles in Crystal Saturday evening.

The Crystal Police Department says the woman was struck by a motorist on the 5000 block of Douglas Drive around 8:23 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Police responded, and found the woman trapped under the vehicle. West Metro Fire Rescue responded and lifted the car off the woman. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the woman had been walking in the middle of traffic in the dark and was hit by two vehicles. The drivers of both vehicles immediately stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

Neither driver appeared impaired or distracted, police said. No one has been arrested.

The woman's identification will be released by the medical examiner's office.

This is one of a few fatal incidents on Minnesota roads this weekend. A motorcyclist in Washington County and a driver in Kittson County were killed in separate crashes on Friday. So far this year, at least 276 people have been killed on Minnesota roads, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.