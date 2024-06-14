Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 14, 2024 8:12am CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Aurora will host Chicago Dutch Lions FC on Sunday — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and stream FOX LOCAL and on FOX9.com

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, as well as in the player above and on FOX9.com here.

FOX 9+ will broadcast every home Aurora game this season

How to watch Minnesota Aurora home games on FOX 9+

Minnesota Aurora home games are on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com (FOX 9)

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports — and you can watch it for free, over-the-air. It can be found on:

  • Comcast: 10/807
  • DirecTV: 29
  • DISH: 29
  • Mediacom: 10/803
  • Over Air: 9.2
  • Spectrum: 10

Minnesota Aurora's home schedule on FOX 9+

Here are the remaining games that will air on FOX 9+:

  • Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC at TCO Stadium, June 16 at 3 p.m.
  • Aurora vs. Bavarian United SC at TCO Stadium, June 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Aurora vs. Chicago City SC at TCO Stadium, June 22 at 3 p.m.

Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC: June 8, 2024 [FULL GAME]

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light FC on June 8, 2024.