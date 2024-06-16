Winstock Country concertgoers pull out of flooded campgrounds Sunday

A wet weekend came to a muddy conclusion at the Winstock Country Music Festival on Sunday as vehicles had to be pulled out of flooded campsites.

Winstock hosted several country music performances from Thursday, June 13, to Saturday, June 15, in Winsted, Minnesota, but some of the festivities were disrupted by the weekend's weather. Concert officials say the rain resulted in two artists, Sara Evans and Josh Turner, not being able to take the stage.

Vice Chair of the Winstock Country Music Festival Committee Ryan Gueningsman said, "Thankfully this is not an every-year occurrence, but over our 30 years we have experienced this in the past and have a great crew of local farmers on-call who comes in and assist campers who may get stuck in exiting the campgrounds or general parking area."

Guemingsman said that performances were able to resume by 5 p.m. Saturday, but had to shorten artist Jon Pardi's set due to additional weather coming in.

Concert-goer Kip Kovar told FOX 9 tractors came through to pull out campers and other vehicles, adding that there is a "pretty good system" to help people get out.

Gueningsman added that the grounds got about 2.75 inches of rain and that the event hosted 4,000 campers across six campgrounds.

Winstock first started in 1994 and has grown to host some of the biggest names in country music.