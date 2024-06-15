Minnesota weather: Heat advisory in effect for Father's Day

Father's Day is expected to be hot as a heat advisory is in place for the Twin Cities metro area Sunday, with temperatures feeling like 100 degrees.

After a rainy Saturday, Sunday will be hot and humid as temperatures rise. A heat advisory will be in effect in the Twin Cities from 1-7 p.m. as the heat index is expected to reach 100 degrees.

Rain will continue into Saturday night, mainly affecting the southern half of Minnesota. Clouds linger Sunday morning, but by the afternoon they will clear, making for a sunny day.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, rain and some thunderstorms are possible.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout next week, which may cause flooding.