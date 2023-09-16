Minnesota driver, motorcyclist killed in separate crashes Friday

A motorcyclist in Washington County and a driver in Kittson County were killed in separate crashes on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers responded to a reported crash in Washington County just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 near the border of Wisconsin. The crash report indicates a 25-year-old motorcyclist was heading westbound on Interstate 94 and changed lanes at St. Croix Trail when he lost control.

The driver went down the embankment, crashing into a sign and coming to a stop on the St. Croix Trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. Authorities said the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the road conditions were dry.

Later that night around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in Kittson County, located in northwestern Minnesota. The crash report indicates a 53-year-old man in a Chevy Impala was driving northbound on Highway 59 near mile marker 401 and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The state patrol crash report states the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and said it's unknown if alcohol played a factor.

Crashes on Minnesota roads have claimed at least 276 lives so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.