Woman dies in Otter Tail County crash

The Brief A 55-year-old woman from Sebeka is dead after an early morning crash in Otter Tail County on Wednesday. The crash also involved a pickup truck, but none of its occupants were injured. No alcohol is suspected of being involved, and road conditions were reportedly dry at the time.



A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash that involved a pickup truck in Otter Tail County.

What we know

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Haberhan Road in Pine Lake Township, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The report states a Dodge Ram pickup truck was being driven east on Highway 10 when it collided with a Mercury Milan that was being driven north on Haberhan Road.

The driver of the Mercury, 55-year-old Rebecca Ann Shahin, of Sebeka, Minn., died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the crash report.

No other injuries were reported.

The report states the truck was driven by a 51-year-old man from Miles City, Montana. The truck also contained a 15-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman.

The road was reportedly dry at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.

What we don't know

The crash report did not share any contributing factors on what led to the crash.